Lepidico Announces European Patent granted for L-Max



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that its L-Max® process technology, the subject of International Patent Application PCT/AU2015/000608, has achieved another milestone following the decision to grant for the European patent. The patent will be granted under number EP3204528 on 1 July 2020.



The European patent represents the fourth patent granted to Lepidico for its L-Max® process technology with the US patent granted in 2019 and the Australian and Japanese patent granted in 2020. National and regional phase patent applications in other key jurisdictions are well advanced.



