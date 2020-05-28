View All Lepidico News

Lepidico Announces DFS Delivers Compelling Phase 1 Project Results



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the results of the vertically integrated Phase 1 Project Feasibility Study. The Study is based on a modest scale commercial L-Max® plant processing a lithium-mica concentrate feed at a rate of 6.9 tonnes per hour (tph) to produce approximately 4,900tpa of nominal battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate and a suite of high vale and bulk by-products, over 14 years. Converting other products to lithium carbonate equivalent gives implied total production of over 7,000tpa LCE. The relatively modest size of Phase 1 for a lithium chemical project is important as project development and operating risks tend to increase exponentially with scale.



The Feasibility Study is based on an integrated mine, concentrator and chemical plant development that collectively has compelling investment fundamentals, including an NPV8% of US$221 million (A$340 million) and an Internal Rate of Return of 31% ungeared.



