Lepidico Announces Entitlement Offer Closes Oversubscribed



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Renounceable Entitlements Offer announced on 20 April 2020 (the “Offer”) has been well supported by the Company’s shareholders and new investors and closed oversubscribed.



The Offer has raised $3.6 million (before costs) and the Company will issue 514,852,045 new shares and 257,426,023 new options in accordance with the Offer timetable. The new options will be listed under the ASX code LPDOC.



