View All Lepidico News

Lepidico, Entitlements Offer - Letter to Ineligible Foreign Holders



As announced on 20 April 2020, Lepidico Ltd (ACN 008 894 442) (Company) is undertaking a one (1) : nine (9) pro rata renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue or Offer) of approximately 514,852,045 fully paid ordinary shares (New Share) to raise approximately $3,603,964. For every two (2) New Shares subscribed for and issued, the Company will issue one (1) free-attaching listed option (New Option) exercisable at $0.02 per Option on or before the second anniversary of the date of issue. The price of New Shares under the Offer is $0.007 each (Issue Price). The Company lodged a prospectus for the Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 20 April 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF: Download this document