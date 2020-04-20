View All Lepidico News

Lepidico, Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report



Key Points



Operations



• Majority of Karibib Project Mineral Resource promoted into Measured and Indicated categories for 8.87 million tonnes grading 0.43% Li2O, 0.22% Rb, 302 ppm Cs and 2.08% K. Total Karibib Project Mineral Resource inventory, including Inferred category material of 11.24 million tonnes grading 0.43% Li2O.

• Pit designs include an inventory of 4.6 million tonnes of predominantly lepidolite mineralisation grading 0.53% Li2O, prioritised for mining over the first 10 years of the Project, with an average strip ratio estimate of just 2.5 to 1 in the first 8 years and just 0.5 to 1 for the first 2 years.



