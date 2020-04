View All Lepidico News

Non-executive Director resignation & business austerity



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) advises that Mr Brian Talbot has resigned as non-executive Director of the Company. No new Board appointments are envisaged at this time.



Lepidico Chairman, Gary Johnson said, “On behalf of Lepidico’s Board I sincerely thank Brian for his valuable contribution and commitment as a Director of the Company, and I wish him well with his future endeavours.”



