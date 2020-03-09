View All Lepidico News

Lepidico announces Karibib Project supports Competitive Carbon Intensity



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its first carbon intensity assessment for the integrated Karibib Project and Phase 1 Chemical Plant Feasibility Study. The results compare favourably with both existing and planned lithium hydroxide production from brine and spodumene sources. Furthermore this analysis does not take into account the potential to reduce Phase 1 Project carbon intensity from either co-products or by augmenting power from renewable sources. Such opportunities are being evaluated with the objective of this Project producing amongst the lowest CO2 intensity lithium hydroxide in the industry.



A recent industry report1 presented estimates for CO2 intensity of lithium hydroxide produced from two brine operations in South America and one spodumene mine in Western Australia with chemical conversion in China (Table 1). A preliminary CO2 assessment for the Phase 1 Project Feasibility Study reveals favourable results versus these existing nominal battery grade producers.



