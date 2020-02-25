View All Lepidico News

Production Schedule guides to significant By-Product Volumes



Highlights:

• Updated Karibib Project Mineral Resource estimate has allowed

the first production schedule to be generated that is optimised for

maximising revenue from all product streams

• Project nameplate capacity of 5,600 tonnes per year of lithium

hydroxide monohydrate

• SOP production significantly exceeds PFS estimates to average

over 11,000 tonnes per year over the project life

• Amorphous silica average annual production to exceed 30,000

tonnes

• Rubidium sulphate production estimated for the first time, to

average 1,400 tonnes per year

• Caesium formate brine output averages 210 tonnes per year



For further information, please refer to the attached PDF

