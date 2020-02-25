Production Schedule guides to significant By-Product Volumes

Highlights:
• Updated Karibib Project Mineral Resource estimate has allowed
the first production schedule to be generated that is optimised for
maximising revenue from all product streams
• Project nameplate capacity of 5,600 tonnes per year of lithium
hydroxide monohydrate
• SOP production significantly exceeds PFS estimates to average
over 11,000 tonnes per year over the project life
• Amorphous silica average annual production to exceed 30,000
tonnes
• Rubidium sulphate production estimated for the first time, to
average 1,400 tonnes per year
• Caesium formate brine output averages 210 tonnes per year
