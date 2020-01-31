View All Lepidico News

Lepidico Announces Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report



Infill drilling at Rubicon and Helikon 1 completed in November 2019 to support a predominantly Measured and Indicated category Mineral Resource estimated in January 2020. Global Mineral Resources at Karibib are 11.24 million tonnes grading 0.43% Li2O.



Pit optimisations identify 4 million tonnes of predominantly lepidolite mineralisation grading 0.56% Li2O to be prioritised for mining over the first 10 years of the Phase 1 Project, with an average strip ratio estimate of just 1.4 to 1.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



