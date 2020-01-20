View All Lepidico News

Lepidico (ASX:LPD) Announces High Purity Lithium Hydroxide Produced



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that assay results from the recent pilot plant lithium hydroxide monohydrate batch trials have been received, with apurity of >56.5% LiOH achieved, which is consistent with a nominal battery grade reference purity of 56.5% LiOH. Importantly, impurity levels of the deleterious elements for battery grade specifications were below required levels and often below detection limits. These results confirm the viability of LOH-MaxTM at pilot plant scale as a new process for the production of high purity lithium hydroxide from a lithium sulphate intermediate, importantly without the production of potentially problematic sodium sulphate as a by-product.



For more information, please download the attached PDF



Download this document