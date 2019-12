View All Lepidico News

Lepidico secures $7.5 million facility & 3B



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Controlled Placement Agreement (CPA) with Acuity Capital to provide Lepidico with up to $7.5 million of standby equity capital over the coming 26 month period. This standby facility may be used to fund future product research and development work, new process technology development and working capital.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



