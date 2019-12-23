View All Lepidico News

Lepidico announces LOI with BASF extended to 31 December 2020



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the non-binding Letter of Intent with BASF SE (“BASF”), whereby BASF would be able to purchase lithium hydroxide sourced from the Karibib Lithium Project in Namibia has been formally novated to Lepidico for its integrated Phase 1 Lithium Chemical Project and extended to 31 December 2020. The novation and extension agreement follows a visit by BASF to Lepidico’s Pilot Plant in Perth and provides BASF and Lepidico sufficient time to work towards completion of a definitive qualification and offtake agreement.



