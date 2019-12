View All Lepidico News

Lepidico, Clarification - Mineral Resources at Karibib Lithium Project



Lepidico Ltd (ASX: LPD, “Company”) provides the following supplemental clarification in relation to the Karibib Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”): On 16 July 2019 the Company released an announcement entitled “Drilling Starts at Karibib Project” in which it announced a JORC Code (2012) compliant MRE for Karibib as at 1 October 2018, including all necessary disclosures...



