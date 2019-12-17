View All Lepidico News

Lepidico, Excellent Lepidolite Infill Drilling Results from Karibib



Lepidico Ltd (ASX:LPD) (“Lepidico” or “Company”) is pleased to report additional assay results from the 5,164 m infill diamond drilling program over the Rubicon and Helikon 1 lithium pegmatites, located within the Company’s 80% owned Karibib Lithium Project (“KLP”) in Namibia.



The infill drilling program was designed to increase data density and geological confidence to allow the estimation of Mineral Resources in the Measured and Indicated categories, and to enable the estimation of maiden Ore Reserves for both Rubicon and Helikon 1.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document