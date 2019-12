View All Lepidico News

Lepidico, Chairman's Address to Shareholders



The 2019 year was transformational for Lepidico. Acquisition of its first directly owned lepidolite Mineral Resource at Karibib, development of a new proprietary process technology for the production of lithium hydroxide and the successful piloting of L-Max® represent huge advancements in Lepidico’s strategy to become a globally significant lithium chemical producer.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document