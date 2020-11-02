View All Latin Resources News

Latin Resources Appoints Integra Capital Representative to Board



Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS, “Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pablo Tarantini as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.



Mr Tarantini’s appointment to the Board follows the recent signing of the transformative joint venture agreement on the Company’s Catamarca lithium pegmatite projects with Argentinian investment group Integra Capital S.A. (Integra) (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 28 October 2020). Integra have now become a cornerstone investor of Latin, with a shareholding of 10% of the Company.



