Lake Resources (ASX:LKE), Restrictions have limited impact on Lake operations



• Argentina has announced restrictions on travel and movements of non-essential personnel

• The impact on Lake’s operations is limited with field camps having been reduced in line with the guidelines

• Lake’s current focus is on the pilot plant in the USA for the production of lithium chloride for conversion into high purity, battery grade lithium carbonate



Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) has announced that the impact is limited on the operations of Lake’s subsidiaries due to the new restrictions on travel and movements set out recently by the government in Argentina. On 20 Mar 2020, due to a potential health crisis created by COVID-19, the Argentine government released social isolation guidelines (Decreto N° 297/2020), which includes the restriction of movement of people and goods until 31 March 2020, with a number of exemptions, such as fuel and supplies.



