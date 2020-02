View All Lake Resources News

Placement completed and SPP uplift under consideration



Highlights: Share Purchase Plan (SPP) oversubscribed following strong investor demand, with Lake considering upsizing the offer to accommodate shareholders. SPP remains open until Friday, 28 February 2020.

Private placement completed, securing further $1.9 million before costs in boost for development of direct extraction technology backed by Bill Gates-led fund. For further information, please refer to the attached PDF

Download this document