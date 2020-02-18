View All Lake Resources News

Lake Resources - Pilot Plant Processing Brines



Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) provides this update on ongoing test work and commissioning of the Lilac Solutions ion exchange pilot plant module.



As shareholders are aware, ~20,000 litres of brine samples are being transported from Kachi and are currently on the west coast and expected to arrive in 10 days to the docks in Oakland, California. These brine samples will be initially used to complete the commissioning of a Lilac Solutions pilot-scale ion exchange module. Highpurity lithium chloride will be produced for conversion to battery-grade lithium carbonate. Deliveries of lithium carbonate samples to downstream groups are being planned to start the qualification process with off takers.



