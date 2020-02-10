View All Lake Resources News

Placement and Share Purchase Plan



Highlights:

• Lake has commitments for a private placement of $2 million at $0.04 per share.

• Lake launches a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to eligible shareholders to raise up to $1.5 million at $0.04 per share, the same price as the placement.

• Funds raised will be primarily used to fast track delivery of larger samples from the Kachi project pilot plant to offtakers and to close out the convertible securities facility.

• Updates will be provided over the coming weeks as the first larger samples are produced, together with advances in the pilot plant.



