View All Lake Resources News

Lake Resources announces larger volume high purity lithium carbonate samples



Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) can confirm that larger battery grade lithium carbonate samples with 99.9% purity will be produced from 20,000 litres of brine samples from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project using Lilac Solutions’ disruptive technology in California. Samples will arrive in California in 2 weeks for processing in the pilot plant modules being constructed using Lilac Solutions’ direct extraction ion exchange process. The samples have been transported from Kachi and are now en-route to California (see Figs 1,2,3).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document