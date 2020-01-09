View All Lake Resources News

Lake Resources announces battery grade lithium carbonate 99.9% purity produced



Lithium explorer and developer Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) is pleased to announce a major step forward, confirming that battery grade lithium carbonate with 99.9% purity has been produced with very low impurities from Lake’s Kachi Lithium Brine Project using Lilac Solutions’ disruptive technology in California. Lithium carbonate with 99.9% purity exceeds the industry standard specifications for battery-grade purity (>99.5 wt%). A significant outcome was that very low impurities were produced with results of iron (Fe) <0.001wt% and boron (B) <0.001wt%. Demonstrating low impurity levels has been a key focus of the company in this process and a high priority in recent downstream discussions with battery/cathode producers.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



