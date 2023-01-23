LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

Adelaide, Australia, 23 January 2023: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.

Key Highlights

-- Over $3.0 million non-dilutive funding secured for strategic product development
-- NEW $10bn pharmaceutical microbial quality control testing market for APAS® Pharma
---- APAS® Pharma product development initiated with AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher
---- LBT retains IP and commercialisation rights
-- EU go-to-market sales outlook improved
---- Thermo Fisher become exclusive EU distributor for APAS® Independence
---- Expanded total addressable market to 34 countries across Europe
-- $0.5 million raised from eligible shareholders through LBT Entitlement Offer
-- 31 December 2022 cash balance of $2.5 million plus $1.0 million in near term receivables

