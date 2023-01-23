View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Adelaide, Australia, 23 January 2023: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.



Key Highlights



-- Over $3.0 million non-dilutive funding secured for strategic product development

-- NEW $10bn pharmaceutical microbial quality control testing market for APAS® Pharma

---- APAS® Pharma product development initiated with AstraZeneca and Thermo Fisher

---- LBT retains IP and commercialisation rights

-- EU go-to-market sales outlook improved

---- Thermo Fisher become exclusive EU distributor for APAS® Independence

---- Expanded total addressable market to 34 countries across Europe

-- $0.5 million raised from eligible shareholders through LBT Entitlement Offer

-- 31 December 2022 cash balance of $2.5 million plus $1.0 million in near term receivables



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document