View All LBT Innovations News

AstraZeneca Partners with LBT for APAS Pharma Development



Adelaide, Australia, 09 January 2023: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the Company has been engaged by AstraZeneca for the full product development for its APAS® Pharma product.



Key Points:

-- AstraZeneca engages LBT following successful APAS® Pharma proof-of-concept

-- Supports LBT’s goal to automate pharmaceutical microbial quality control testing globally

-- Funded development project - ~AUD$1m to be received based on achieving technical milestones

-- >350 million microbial quality control tests performed annually: Potential $10bn market opportunity

-- Utilises existing APAS® Independence hardware, developing new APAS® Pharma software



LBT has been engaged by AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, to undertake a full product development project for the Company’s new APAS® Pharma analysis module (artificial intelligence software) to be used on the APAS® Independence instrument. The APAS® Pharma analysis module will be developed to identify microbial growth on settle plates used in sterility monitoring during drug manufacturing.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document