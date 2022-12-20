Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Strengthens APAS Pharma Development

20 Dec 2022 09:24 AM


Adelaide, Australia, 20 December 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the Company has received an initial Purchase Order (PO) from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (Thermo Fisher) to support development of an APAS® Pharma analysis module.

The APAS® Pharma analysis module is an artificial intelligence software intended to automatically interpret growth on culture media used for pharmaceutical microbial quality control applications. The funding is to support Thermo Fisher’s culture plate media (the Project).

