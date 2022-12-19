View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - CCS Appoint Thermo Fisher as Exclusive European Distributor



Adelaide, Australia, 19 December 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), through its wholly owned subsidiary Clever Culture Systems (CCS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (Thermo Fisher) as exclusive distributor for the APAS® Independence in Europe.



Key Points:



Expands market size for APAS® Independence to 35 countries in Europe and the United States

CCS has signed a distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher to improve market traction in Europe

Existing European Marketing Agent Agreement with Beckman Coulter terminated by mutual agreement

Active sales opportunities unrestricted and to be transferred to Thermo Fisher

LBT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Clever Culture Systems (CCS), has appointed Thermo Fisher as exclusive distributor for the APAS® Independence in Europe. The appointment expands the existing distribution agreement for the APAS® Independence in the United States to include countries within both Western and Eastern Europe. The agreement includes sales and marketing activities as well as providing installation, maintenance and support services to customers in Europe.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



