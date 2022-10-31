Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

31 Oct 2022 09:33 AM


Key Highlights

  • LBT delivers positive operating cash flow for the Quarter of $0.4 million
  • Two APAS® Independence sales completed during the Quarter. Sales revenue of $0.5 million
  • Updated Product Pipeline Strategy announced, expanding application of APAS® technology
               - $1.5 million funding for benchtop APAS® instrument through MTPConnect’s CTCM program
               - Successful APAS® Pharma proof-of-concept completed with multinational pharmaceutical company
  • LBT launches Entitlement Offer seeking to raise $3.5 million to support sales growth
  • 30 September 2022 cash balance of $2.8 million plus $1.9 million in near term receivables
