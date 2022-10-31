View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights



LBT delivers positive operating cash flow for the Quarter of $0.4 million

Two APAS® Independence sales completed during the Quarter. Sales revenue of $0.5 million

Updated Product Pipeline Strategy announced, expanding application of APAS® technology

- $1.5 million funding for benchtop APAS® instrument through MTPConnect’s CTCM program

- Successful APAS® Pharma proof-of-concept completed with multinational pharmaceutical company LBT launches Entitlement Offer seeking to raise $3.5 million to support sales growth

30 September 2022 cash balance of $2.8 million plus $1.9 million in near term receivables For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document