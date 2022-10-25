Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Rights Issue Prospectus

25 Oct 2022 09:44 AM


The Prospectus is being issued for the following offers:

-- 1 for 6 pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of New Shares to Eligible Shareholders at an offer price of $0.065 per New Share to raise approximately $3.5 million; and
-- 1 free Attaching Option exercisable at $0.13 each, with a term of 2 years, for every 3 New Shares issued, (together, the Entitlement Offer); and
-- an offer to Eligible Shareholders to subscribe for New Shares in excess of their Entitlements not subscribed for by other Eligible Shareholders pursuant to the Entitlement Offer (Shortfall Offer),

(collectively, the Offers).

This document is not for release or distribution in the United States.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

