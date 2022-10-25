Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

25 Oct 2022 09:53 AM


Adelaide, Australia, 25 October 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company) a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it will be conducting a pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders.

The Company is seeking to raise up to approximately $3.5 million (before costs) through the offer of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every 6 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.065 per Share, plus 1 free attaching option for every 3 new Shares subscribed for (Option) (collectively, the Entitlement Offer).

Key Points

-- $3.5m Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer on a 1 for 6 basis
-- 1 Option for every 3 new Shares subscribed for under the Entitlement Offer
-- Funds from the Offer will be used to support expected sales growth and finalisation of the core offering of Analysis Modules which will extend the utility of the APAS® Independence
-- Ability for Eligible Shareholders to apply for additional Shares on the same terms as the Entitlement Offer
-- Prospectus for the Entitlement Offer to be lodged today

For more information, download the attached PDF.

