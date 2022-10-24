View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - $1.5M Funding Awarded for New APAS Instrument



Adelaide, Australia, 24 October 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the Company has been awarded $1.5 million funding from the Australian Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) initiative through MTPConnect’s Clinical Translation and Commercialisation Medtech (CTCM) program to support the development of a new smaller benchtop APAS® instrument (APAS® Compact).



Key Points:

-- APAS® Compact: Small low-cost benchtop instrument

---- Targeting largest market segment: Small-medium sized laboratories

---- Expands recurring revenue potential from licencing existing APAS® analysis modules (AI Software)

---- Development simplified and de-risked: Re-using critical APAS® components already developed

-- $1.5 million CTCM Funding enables LBT to accelerate planned APAS® Compact product development

-- Funding progresses strategy to bring digital microbiology to all laboratories globally

-- Project will include a detailed market assessment, concluding in Q1 CY23, to clarify development program



For more information, download the attached PDF.





Download this document