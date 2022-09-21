View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - AGM Notice & Letter from the Chair



Dear Shareholders



We are pleased to invite you to join the 2022 Annual General Meeting of LBT Innovations Limited (the Company or LBT) which will take place on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 11.30am (ACDT).



This year’s meeting will be held as an in-person event at Thomson Geer Lawyers, Level 7, 19 Gouger Street, Adelaide, SA, 5000. We believe an in-person event provides Shareholders the best opportunity to engage and participate in the meeting. The usual forms for voting on the day will be available at the meeting.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document