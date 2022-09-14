Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - APAS technology presented to pharma industry leaders

14 Sep 2022 09:47 AM


Adelaide, Australia, 14 September 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the presentation of the Company’s new APAS® Pharma technology to BioPhorum, a membership organisation including representatives from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the world.

Key Points:

  • APAS® Pharma presented to industry leaders and subject matter experts from the pharmaceutical industry
  • Webinar delivered to BioPhorum’s Alternative and Rapid Microbiology Methods working group
  • Performance data from APAS® Pharma presented following successful proof-of-concept

LBT has presented the Company’s new APAS® Pharma technology to industry leaders and subject matter experts from the pharmaceutical industry as part of BioPhorum’s Alternative and Rapid Microbiology Methods working group. The working group consists of over 40 members, representing leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the world. 

