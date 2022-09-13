View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - APAS Independence Market Update



Adelaide, Australia, 13 September 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to provide this market update on recent sales and commercialisation activities for the APAS® Independence. Commercial activities are completed by LBT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Clever Culture Systems (CCS).



Key Points:

Seven APAS® Instrument sales completed calendar year to date

- APAS® Independence sale completed to LADR Group of laboratories in Germany

- Fifth instrument shipped and sold to Thermo Fisher – Completes initial purchase orders

LADR present new APAS® clinical data at German microbiology conference

US webinar delivered to >200 laboratory professionals: APAS® AI for microbiology

APAS® Independence presented on Thermo Fisher booth at US regional microbiology conference

The Company is pleased to report continued commercial success, increasing the total number of sales in 2022 calendar year to seven. Over the last month, CCS completed and finalised the sale of two APAS® Independence instruments, one each in Europe and the United States respectively. The step-up in sales throughout 2022 is largely being driven from positive market traction in the Unites States, following the appointment of Thermo Fisher Scientific in September 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document