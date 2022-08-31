View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - New Data Published on APAS Technology



Adelaide, Australia, 31 August 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce two new high impact peer reviewed publications featuring the APAS® technology presented in premier microbiology journals.



Key Points: US clinical data demonstrates efficiency gains for laboratories using APAS® Independence

- Results released faster using APAS® compared to standard process

- APAS® auto-validates and releases results without user intervention

- Quick adoption into routine use, a major advantage compared to total lab automation

Microbiology 2.0: LBT presented as thought leaders in digital microbiology using artificial intelligence

APAS® Independence reduces Urine culture plate reading times



The results, presented in the high impact journal, Microbiology Spectrum, demonstrated the APAS® Independence was able to significantly decrease manual Urine culture processing times, while maintaining consistent results with the standard of care. The report is the first study to independently prove with statistical rigour the positive impact to laboratory processing times as a result of implementing the APAS® Independence and will serve as a key reference point for future customers

considering adoption of the technology. The study was completed by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) over a 4-month period.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



