LBT Innovations - Corporate Governance Statement

LBT Innovations has committed to adopting the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations (fourth edition) where appropriate for our circumstances. We report on our governance practices under each of the eight principles.



Unless disclosed below, all the best practice recommendations of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations (fourth edition) will have been applied for the entire financial year ended 30 June 2022.



Further information on LBT Innovations’ corporate governance policies and practices can be found on our website, www.lbtinnovations.com, in the Investor Centre / Corporate Governance section.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



