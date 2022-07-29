Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

View All LBT Innovations News


LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

29 Jul 2022 10:01 AM


Adelaide, Australia, 29 July 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.

Key Highlights

-- Quarter sales revenue of $1.6 million, comprising:
---- Direct APAS® Independence sale completed to Albany Medical Center, US
---- Sale and shipment of four of the five APAS® instruments ordered by Thermo Fisher
---- With the fifth APAS® instrument expected to be shipped to Thermo Fisher in August
-- First clinical data demonstrating APAS®-AMR performance highlights the potential for Rapid-AST
-- APAS® Independence showcased on Thermo Fisher booth at US microbiology conference
-- 30 June 2022 cash balance of $2.8 million and receivables of $3.0 million

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.