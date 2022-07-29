LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Adelaide, Australia, 29 July 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.
Key Highlights
-- Quarter sales revenue of $1.6 million, comprising:
---- Direct APAS® Independence sale completed to Albany Medical Center, US
---- Sale and shipment of four of the five APAS® instruments ordered by Thermo Fisher
---- With the fifth APAS® instrument expected to be shipped to Thermo Fisher in August
-- First clinical data demonstrating APAS®-AMR performance highlights the potential for Rapid-AST
-- APAS® Independence showcased on Thermo Fisher booth at US microbiology conference
-- 30 June 2022 cash balance of $2.8 million and receivables of $3.0 million
For more information, download the attached PDF.
