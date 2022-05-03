View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - Direct Sale of APAS Independence in United States



Adelaide, Australia, 3 May 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the sale of an APAS® Independence with Urine analysis module to Albany Medical Center, NY.



Key Points:



* Albany Medical Center purchase APAS® Independence with Urine analysis module

* Direct sale completed by Clever Culture Systems, LBT’s wholly owned subsidiary

* Sale completed after successful 6-week evaluation-to-buy completed by the laboratory



LBT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Clever Culture Systems (CCS) has executed a binding sale agreement for an APAS® Independence supplied to New York state-based, Albany Medical Center. The sale follows a successful evaluation-to-buy completed by the laboratory, where they assessed the performance of the APAS® Independence with Urine analysis module over a 6-week period. The APAS® Independence met all of the target performance criteria and was positively received by staff in the laboratory.



The laboratory is part of the Albany Medical Center health system, a not-for-profit health system with 1,520 hospital beds across 4 hospitals in north-eastern New York. The Division of Laboratory Medicine provides a full suite of diagnostic services to the hospital and collectively conducts over 7 million tests every year.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document