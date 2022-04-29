LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

View All LBT Innovations News

Adelaide, Australia, 29 April 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.



Key Highlights



* First Thermo Fisher purchase orders received for five APAS® instruments

* APAS® Independence showcased at leading microbiology conferences

* Five clinical studies featuring the APAS® Independence presented at ECCMID

* Integration of Clever Culture Systems Joint Venture completed

* R&D Tax Incentive of $824,500 received

* 31 March 2022 cash balance of $5.6 million



