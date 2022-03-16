Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

MinRex Resources - Appointment of Managing Director and Non-Executive Director

16 Mar 2022 06:42 PM


MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Karageorge as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, effective today.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos steps down following a successful handover period and is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company to continue to provide support to the Company at the Board level.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

