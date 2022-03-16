View All LBT Innovations News

MinRex Resources - Appointment of Managing Director and Non-Executive Director



MinRex Resources Limited (ASX: MRR) (“MinRex” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. George Karageorge as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, effective today.



Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos steps down following a successful handover period and is appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company to continue to provide support to the Company at the Board level.



