LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Adelaide, Australia, 27 January 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.



Key Highlights Transformational acquisition of Clever Culture Systems Joint Venture

FDA Clearance for MRSA analysis module – available for customers in the United States

10 Advanced sales opportunities, back-to-back product evaluations completed in Europe

31 December 2021 cash balance of $6.3 million after settlement of the CCS acquisition For more information, download the attached PDF.



