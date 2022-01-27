Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Jan 2022 09:11 AM


Adelaide, Australia, 27 January 2022: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C – Quarterly Cashflow report and business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (the Quarter). All financial results are in Australian dollars and are unaudited.

Key Highlights

  • Transformational acquisition of Clever Culture Systems Joint Venture
  • FDA Clearance for MRSA analysis module – available for customers in the United States
  • 10 Advanced sales opportunities, back-to-back product evaluations completed in Europe
  • 31 December 2021 cash balance of $6.3 million after settlement of the CCS acquisition
For more information, download the attached PDF.

