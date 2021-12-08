View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - Market Update - Sales Pipeline and Evaluations



Adelaide, Australia, 8 December 2021: Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to provide this market update on the Company’s sales pipeline and customer evaluations of the APAS® Independence.



Key Points:



• Increased customer access and sales traction in the EU and US

• Back-to-back customer evaluations conducted in United Kingdom, France and Germany

• Advanced Opportunities pipeline growing - 10 instruments at Evaluation Stage or Further

• >300 Qualified Leads in the US, identified through newly appointed Thermo Fisher

• Sales Pipeline – Momentum building with channel partners



Over the last three months, the Company has seen improved customer access in both Europe and the United States through the partnerships with channel partners Beckman Coulter, Inc (Beckman Coulter) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (Thermo Fisher). These partnerships provide LBT, through its 50% owned joint-venture company Clever Culture Systems (CCS), with increased brand recognition and customer reach from two of the global leaders in clinical microbiology.



CCS now has more than 400 Qualified Leads in the sales pipeline and 10 Advanced Opportunities that are at Evaluation Stage or beyond and have demonstrated an interest to purchase an APAS® Independence.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document