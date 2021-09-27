View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - CCS Appoints Thermo Fisher as Exclusive US APAS Distributor



Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX: LBT) (LBT or the Company), a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive Distribution Agreement for the APAS® Independence in the United States (the Agreement) with Remel Inc., a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Thermo Fisher).



Key Points:

• Thermo Fisher appointed as the exclusive distributor for the APAS® Independence in the United States

• Thermo Fisher is a leading provider of instrumentation and consumables in the United States microbiology market - APAS® Independence complements their portfolio of clinical microbiology products

• Agreement has a five-year term, including service and support responsibilities



LBT’s 50% owned joint-venture Company, Clever Culture Systems (CCS), has signed a five-year Agreement for Thermo Fisher to become the exclusive distributor for the APAS® Independence in the United States. This Agreement is a major milestone for LBT and will provide a footprint to scale sales and commercial activities in the United States which is the largest market globally, comprising over 1,500 target laboratories for potential placement of the APAS® Independence.



The APAS® Independence will be added to Thermo Fisher’s existing portfolio of microbiology products in the United States where the firm has an established network of sales representatives with existing customer relationships across a large number of clinical microbiology laboratories.



Under the Agreement, Thermo Fisher will engage in sales and marketing, and related activities for the APAS® Independence exclusively in the United States. As part of the related activities, the firm will also provide installation, maintenance and support services to customers in the United States.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document