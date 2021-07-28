View All LBT Innovations News

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights for the Quarter



• Two APAS® Independence instruments sold in the UK to Health Services Laboratory

• US multi-laboratory purchasing opportunities - AdventHealth and Vizient

• EU Urine analysis modules released as evaluation modules ahead of regulatory clearance

• First published data demonstrating use of APAS® Independence for early culture plate reading

• Joanne Moss appointed as Chair-Elect as part of planned Board rejuvenation

• 30 June 2021 cash balance of $9.6 million



