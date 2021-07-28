Media ReleasesLBT Innovations

LBT Innovations - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

28 Jul 2021


Highlights for the Quarter

• Two APAS® Independence instruments sold in the UK to Health Services Laboratory
• US multi-laboratory purchasing opportunities - AdventHealth and Vizient
• EU Urine analysis modules released as evaluation modules ahead of regulatory clearance
• First published data demonstrating use of APAS® Independence for early culture plate reading
• Joanne Moss appointed as Chair-Elect as part of planned Board rejuvenation
• 30 June 2021 cash balance of $9.6 million

