Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

-- Positive operating cash flow in 1H FY24: Net operating cash flow was seasonally stronger in Q1 and seasonally weaker in Q2, with overall positive operating cash flow for 1H FY24 of $739k, a significant improvement on the prior comparative period.

-- Significant reduction in cost base on stable revenue: Total operating outflows of $4.7m in 1H FY24 were down 22% on the prior comparative period, due primarily to a reduced head count.

-- Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.4m at January 2024, steady year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

-- Introducing Libero 6 (Mobile): Continued development of the new mobile application as part of the Libero 6 product enhancement release.

-- Solid cash position: Cash balance of $2.7m at 31 December 2023, increasing to $3.9m as at 31 January 2024.

-- Outlook for FY24: On track to deliver positive EBITDA in 1H FY24 and FY24, whilst continuing to review the Knosys solution portfolio to ensure future investment is made in highest growth areas.



