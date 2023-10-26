View All Knosys News

Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights:



-- Positive operating cash flow: Q1 FY24 delivers net operating cash inflow of $1.6m, up 42% on pcp, driven by a seasonally strong first quarter of cash receipts of $4.2m, and a reduction in operating expenses.

-- Refined growth strategy delivering results: Continuing to prioritise the Knowledge Management and Library Management solutions has increased inbound enquiries and the pipeline of activity.

-- Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.5m at October 2023, steady year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

-- Improved cash position: Cash balance of $3.5m at 30 September 2023, up $1.5m from prior quarter.

-- Outlook for FY24: Continuing to target cashflow and EBITDA breakeven in FY24, while enhancing solution features to satisfy existing customer and market requirements and pursuing growth in recurring revenue.



Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its September 2023 quarterly activities report and Appendix 4C cash flow report.



