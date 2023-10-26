Media ReleasesKnosys

View All Knosys News


Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

26 Oct 2023 12:55 PM


Key Highlights:

-- Positive operating cash flow: Q1 FY24 delivers net operating cash inflow of $1.6m, up 42% on pcp, driven by a seasonally strong first quarter of cash receipts of $4.2m, and a reduction in operating expenses.
-- Refined growth strategy delivering results: Continuing to prioritise the Knowledge Management and Library Management solutions has increased inbound enquiries and the pipeline of activity.
-- Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.5m at October 2023, steady year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.
-- Improved cash position: Cash balance of $3.5m at 30 September 2023, up $1.5m from prior quarter.
-- Outlook for FY24: Continuing to target cashflow and EBITDA breakeven in FY24, while enhancing solution features to satisfy existing customer and market requirements and pursuing growth in recurring revenue.

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its September 2023 quarterly activities report and Appendix 4C cash flow report.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.