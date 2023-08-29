View All Knosys News

Knosys - FY23 Results Highlights



Total revenue up 12% to $9.9 million and recurring revenue from license and support fees up 16% to $9.6 million. Key customer contract renewals: Key enterprise renewals with ANZ Bank, Singtel, Optus and over 15 public libraries with multi-year contracts.

Key enterprise renewals with ANZ Bank, Singtel, Optus and over 15 public libraries with multi-year contracts. Focus on strategy refinement: Strategically prioritised investment in areas of highest growth potential, following two years of acquisition growth.

Strategically prioritised investment in areas of highest growth potential, following two years of acquisition growth. Operational restructure: Restructure of operations in June 2023, designed to reduce future annual operating costs by $1 million, primarily through reduction in head count.

Restructure of operations in June 2023, designed to reduce future annual operating costs by $1 million, primarily through reduction in head count. Disciplined cost control: Net cash out flow from operating activities of $0.8m and cash balance of $4.2 million as at late July.

Net cash out flow from operating activities of $0.8m and cash balance of $4.2 million as at late July. Improved results: Net Loss After Tax of $2.2 million, an improvement of 28% on the previous corresponding period.

Net Loss After Tax of $2.2 million, an improvement of 28% on the previous corresponding period. Strengthening pipeline in FY24: Focus on enterprise and mid-market opportunities in areas of highest potential growth is expected to achieve revenue growth whilst targeting EBITDA breakeven.

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its financial results for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



