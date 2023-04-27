Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Key Highlights:
-
Strong cash receipts: Q3 FY23 cash receipts of $3.1m, up 52% on Q3 FY22, driven largely by timing of annual license fees from two Enterprise customers.
-
Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.5m at April 2023, up 7% year-on-year and steady quarter-on-quarter.
-
Minimal Net Operating Cash Outflow for Quarter: Net operating cash outflow of $26K in Q3 FY23, year to date net operating outflow of $208k.
-
Cash balance of $2.7m at 31 March 2023.
-
Key customer renewals on multi-year contracts: Achieved recent multi-year contract renewals with library management solution Libero including Wagga Wagga City Council and the Woollahra Municipal Library
-
Outlook for FY23: The pipeline of sales opportunities continues to develop heading into FY24, however the time to finalise and proceed to contract sign-off has lengthened in 2H FY23 for some customers, reflecting the mixed economic signals in early 2023.
Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its March 2023 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.
