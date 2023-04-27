Media ReleasesKnosys

View All Knosys News


Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

27 Apr 2023 10:43 AM


Key Highlights:

  • Strong cash receipts: Q3 FY23 cash receipts of $3.1m, up 52% on Q3 FY22, driven largely by timing of annual license fees from two Enterprise customers.
  • Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.5m at April 2023, up 7% year-on-year and steady quarter-on-quarter.
  • Minimal Net Operating Cash Outflow for Quarter: Net operating cash outflow of $26K in Q3 FY23, year to date net operating outflow of $208k.
  • Cash balance of $2.7m at 31 March 2023.
  • Key customer renewals on multi-year contracts: Achieved recent multi-year contract renewals with library management solution Libero including Wagga Wagga City Council and the Woollahra Municipal Library
  • Outlook for FY23: The pipeline of sales opportunities continues to develop heading into FY24, however the time to finalise and proceed to contract sign-off has lengthened in 2H FY23 for some customers, reflecting the mixed economic signals in early 2023.

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide its March 2023 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.