Media ReleasesKnosys

View All Knosys News


Knosys - Half Year results announcement - December 2022

23 Feb 2023 12:08 PM


Key Highlights:

-- Strong revenue growth: Total revenue of $5.3m in 1H FY23, up 19% on 1H FY22, driven by a 25% increase in recurring license and support fees, due to increased average revenue per customer and revenue expansion across all solutions and geographies.
-- ARR of $9.6m: Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is tracking at a run rate of $9.6m, up 8% on prior comparative period (pcp).
-- Minimal net cash outflow: Net operating cash out flow of $160K in 1H FY23 and cash balance of $2.8m at 31 December 2022.
-- Enterprise contract renewals: ANZ Bank, Singtel and Optus signed contract extensions for the enterprise Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with a combined total contract value of over $6.7m and an increase in Annual Recuring Revenue (ARR) of $0.3m.
-- Positive outlook for 2H FY23: The strong pipeline of enterprise and mid market opportunities across all solutions, together with disciplined cost control is expected to continue to increase ARR and improve cash flow over the next 6-12 months. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.