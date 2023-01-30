Media ReleasesKnosys

View All Knosys News


Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

30 Jan 2023 08:29 AM


Key Highlights:

-- Strong first half cash receipts: Total cash receipts of $6m in 1H FY23, up 24% on 1H FY22. Knosys has high variability in quarterly cash inflows due to strong seasonality in annual renewals, with the December quarter seasonally the weakest cash inflow quarter.
-- Steady Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR of $9.6m as at January 2023, up 8% year-on-year and steady quarter-on-quarter.
-- Disciplined cost control: Q2 FY23 operating expenses down 7% on Q1 FY23, reflecting lower staff costs and operating efficiencies.
-- Minimal net cash outflow: Net operating cash outflow of $182K for 1H FY23 and cash balance of $2.8m at December 2022. This position is expected to be sustained in 2H FY23.
-- Key contract extensions: Singtel signed a 2-year contract extension for enterprise Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with a contract value of $750K, and Optus signed an additional one-year extension to January 2025, with a contract value expected to exceed $1m.
-- Outlook for FY23: A strong pipeline of enterprise opportunities is expected to drive growth in recurring revenue, increase operating leverage and improve cash flow over the next 6-12 months.

Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide its December 2022 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.