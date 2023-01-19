Media ReleasesKnosys

Knosys - Optus signs additional contract extension to January 2025

19 Jan 2023 08:22 AM


Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company, is pleased to announce that Optus has signed an additional one (1) year contract extension for the continued use of Knosys’ market leading knowledge management platform, KnowledgeIQ. The value of this contract extension is expected to exceed $1 million.

Optus continues to demonstrate its commitment to the KnowledgeIQ solution. In April 2022, Optus finalised a contract extension for two years to January 2024 and this latest contract extends the engagement for another year to January 2025.

